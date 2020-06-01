Union Cabinet approves MSME, farmer and street vendor stimulus packages

This comes in the backdrop of restrictions been considerably eased off in the fifth phase of the lockdown since 25 March. The long-awaited stimulus package of Rs20 trillion for businesses and workers to soften the devastating blow from the coronavirus lockdown that has pushed many companies to the brink of bankruptcy with revenues and cash flows disappearing overnight. With around one out of every four workers in India without work, the Indian economy is staring at an economic precipice as businesses down shutter and job losses become a norm.