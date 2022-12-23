Union Cabinet approves OROP revision for soldiers

Union Cabinet approves OROP revision for soldiers1 min read . 08:55 PM IST
- As per details, PM Narendra Modi approved revision of pension of Armed Forces Pensioners/family pensioners under OROP, that will be in effect from 1 July, 2019.
A week after Centre moved to the Supreme Court seeking extension of time till March 15, 2023 for payment of arrears of One Rank-One Pension (OROP) scheme, the Union Cabinet on 23 December approved the OROP revision for the soldiers.
As per details, PM Narendra Modi approved revision of pension of Armed Forces Pensioners/family pensioners under OROP, that will be in effect from 1 July, 2019.
All the Armed Forces Personnel retired up to June 30, 2019, will be covered under this revision, said the government. Over 25.13 lakh Armed Forces pensioners/family pensioners will be benefitted.
The government said that the pension for those drawing above the average will be protected and be extended to family pensioners, including war widows and disabled pensioners. Also, arrears will be paid in four half-yearly instalments.
However, all the family pensioners, including those in receipt of special/liberalised family pension and Gallantry Award winners, shall be paid arrears in one instalment.
The government has in December moved the Supreme Court for the second time and sought extension to pay the arrears after it had first moved the top court in June and sought three months to compute and make payment.
This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.
