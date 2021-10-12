Union Cabinet approves proposal for launching affiliated Sainik Schools

It is believed that integration of the Sainik Schools education system with regular board plus curriculum is expected to create academically strong, physically fit, culturally aware, intellectually adept, skilful youth and well-rounded citizens. The students from these Schools are envisioned to be equipped with necessary life skills which will make them shine in their chosen fields. Thus, the proposal aims to create a confident, highly-skilled, multi-dimensional, patriotic youth community with leadership qualities focused on providing topmost priority to the nationalistic objectives.