With an approved financial outlay of Rs10,900 crore over a five-year period, the scheme is aimed at helping farmers get better prices and also at reducing farm produce wastage. It is also aimed at generating employment for 250,000 people and attracting investments from global and domestic companies.

It would work like this. An expression of interest (EoI) will be floated by April end, wherein the applicants will commit to a minimum level of investment and sales. The increase in sales will then be rewarded through the release of this subsidy which may vary across segments.

This approval comes against the backdrop of the ongoing farmer agitation. The Indian government on 11 November last year had announced a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, that offers manufacturers in 10 sectors, including food products, total benefits of Rs1.97 trillion.

The announcement of the scheme comes as covid has helped push sale of packaged foods as more consumers stuck at home ate cookies, salty snacks, pasta and ready to cook meals, and consumed packaged tea and coffee. Within the fast-moving consumer goods market—foods contribute 57% to the sector’s sales.

While briefing reporters about the cabinet’s decision, consumer affairs, food and public distribution minister Piyush Goyal said the government is inviting all domestic and international players to participate and build India’s brand on the global stage in this space.

Both small and large local as well as international companies, such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd, ITC Ltd, Nestle India, Marico, Capital Foods, Kellogg’s, Amul, Parle PepsiCo, Britannia, and Mondelez, participate in the packed foods market in India.

Some of the products identified for providing support through this PLI scheme for food processing are ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, fruits and vegetables, marine products, mozzarella cheese and organic eggs, and poultry meat.

The plan is part of Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign to encourage self-reliance. A boost to the agriculture sector is also crucial to double farm incomes which is a stated goal of the ruling BJP.

Goyal, who is also India’s minister of railways, and commerce and industry termed the scheme as a fitting tribute to farmers, who despite this year being disrupted by coronavirus pandemic, helped the agriculture sector grow by around 3.5%.

Covid has only helped increase the demand for branded packaged foods. Last year, the local arm of Swiss foods company Nestle India said it was set to invest Rs2,600 crore in India over the three-to-four years to expand the existing manufacturing capacities, besides setting up a new plant in Gujarat, as demand for packaged foods benefits from strong in-home consumption.

Information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar added that the PLI scheme for six sectors have been announced. These include one for consumer products such as laptops, tablets, all-in one PCs and servers, and telecom and networking equipment.

“The PLI scheme across these 10 key specific sectors will make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investment in the areas of core competency and cutting-edge technology; ensure efficiencies; create economies of scale; enhance exports and make India an integral part of the global supply chain," the government had said in a 11 November statement.

The 10 key sectors that will get the benefit of production-linked incentive include automobiles and auto components, pharmaceuticals drugs, specialty steel, capital goods, technology products, white goods (ACs and LEDs), telecom and networking products, textiles, high efficiency solar PV modules and advanced battery cells.

