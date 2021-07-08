The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a new scheme ‘India covid-19 Emergency Response & Health System Preparedness Package: Phase-II’ amounting to Rs. 23,123 crores. The scheme would be implemented from 01 July 2021 to 31 March 2022 with central and state share of Rs.15,000 crores and Rs.8,123 crores respectively.

In a damage control exercise, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on first day of taking charge of the nodal ministry handling the pandemic, said this financial package is to prevent a repeat episode of second wave of covid-19, when coronavirus inflicted patients struggled for hospitals beds, medical oxygen and medicines.

While addressing the cabinet briefing, Mandaviya, admitting shortfalls in the healthcare system during the deadly second wave, said that the new scheme aims to accelerate health system preparedness for immediate responsiveness for early prevention, detection and management, with the focus on health infrastructure development including for Paediatric Care and with measurable outcomes.

“With the focus on immediate needs for the next nine months of financial year 2021-22, to provide support to Central government hospitals and agencies and to State/UT Governments to augment their existing response to the second wave and the evolving pandemic, including at district and sub district levels in peripheral facilities," said Mandaviya.

In March 2020, during first wave of the covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Central Sector Scheme of Rs. 15,000 crores for the "India covid-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Package" for strengthening centre and state government activities. The Phase-II of the Package announced today has Central Sector and Centrally Sponsored Schemes components.

Under the Central Sector components, support would be provided to Central Hospitals, AIIMS, and other Institutions of National Importance under department of health and family welfare such as Safdarjung Hospital, RML and others for repurposing 6,688 beds for COVID management.

The government said that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) would be strengthened by providing Genome Sequencing machines, besides sanctioning Scientific Control room, Epidemic Intelligence Services (EIS) and Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) Secretariat support.

Support would be provided for implementation of Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) in all the District Hospitals of the Country (presently, it is implemented only in 310 DHs). All district –hospitals would implement HMIS through NIC developed E-Hospital and CDAC developed E-Shushrut software.

“This will be the biggest impetus for implementation of the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) at the DHs. This support includes the support provided to the District Hospitals towards augmentation of the hardware capacity," the government said in a statement.

“Support would also be provided for expanding the National Architecture of eSanjeevani Tele-consultation platform to provide upto 5 lakhs tele-consultations per day from the present 50,000 Tele-consultations per day. This includes support to the States/UTs to enable tele-consultations with the COVID patients at the COVID Care Centres (CCCs) by strengthening Hubs for eSanjeevani Tele-consultation in all the districts of the country," it said adding that support would also be provided for IT interventions, including strengthening Country’s covid-19 Portal, 1075 COVID help lines and COWIN platform.

With public health experts warning that the third wave may impact children the most, under the CSS components, States/UTs would be supported to create Paediatric units in all 736 districts and also, to establish Paediatric Centre of Excellence in each State/UT, either in Medical Colleges, State Govt. Hospitals or Central Hospitals such as AIIMS, INIs, etc for providing Tele-ICU services, mentoring and technical hand-holding to the District Paediatric units.

The government said, the efforts are aimed at strengthening district and sub district capacity for an effective and rapid response to the pandemic. “We need to prepare before any emergency comes. Nothing can be done immediately at the time of the need," said the union health minister.

Under the CSS component of the second phase of financial package, there will be augmentation of 20,000 ICU beds in public healthcare system out of which 20% will be Pediatric ICU beds. The government said, that it will provide care closer to the community due to the ingress of covid-19 in rural, peri-urban and tribal areas, by creating pre-fabricated structures for adding additional beds at the existing Community Health Centres (CHCs), Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Sub Health Centres (SHCs) (6-20 bedded units) and support would also be provided to establish bigger field hospitals (50-100 bedded units) depending on the needs at tier-II or Tier-III cities and district headquarters.

During the second covid-19 wave, several patients died due to dearth of medical oxygen. To prevent such an emergency in the anticipated third wave, the financial package, there will be installation of 1050 of Liquid Medical Oxygen Storage Tanks with Medical Gas Pipeline System (MGPS), with an aim to support at least one such unit per district.

The government further aims to augment the existing feet of ambulances - 8,800 ambulances will be added under the package. In order to meet the demand of medical manpower the government has decided to engage Undergraduate and post graduate medical interns and final year MBBS, BSc, and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) nursing students for effective covid-19 management.

“As “Test, Isolate and Treat" and following-up COVID Appropriate Behaviour at all the times, is the national strategy for effective covid-19, support will be provided to the States to maintain at least 21.5 lakhs per day. Flexible support will also be given to the Districts for meeting the requirement of essential medicines for covid-19 management, including creation of buffer stock," said the government.

