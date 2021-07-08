Union Cabinet approves Rs23,123 cr covid-19 emergency response scheme

Under the CSS component of the second phase of financial package, there will be augmentation of 20,000 ICU beds in public healthcare system out of which 20% will be Pediatric ICU beds. The government said, that it will provide care closer to the community due to the ingress of covid-19 in rural, peri-urban and tribal areas, by creating pre-fabricated structures for adding additional beds at the existing Community Health Centres (CHCs), Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Sub Health Centres (SHCs) (6-20 bedded units) and support would also be provided to establish bigger field hospitals (50-100 bedded units) depending on the needs at tier-II or Tier-III cities and district headquarters.

