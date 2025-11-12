Union Cabinet calls Delhi Red Fort blast a ‘heinous terror incident’, passes resolution

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the ‘heinous terror incident’ in Delhi near Red Fort on November 10, and observed two-minute silence as mark of respect to those who lost their lives.

Union Cabinet also expressed profound grief over loss of lives.

"The country has witnessed a heinous terrorist incident perpetrated by anti-national forces through a car explosion near Red Fort on 10th November. The explosion resulted in multiple fatalities, and caused injuries to several others. The Cabinet directs that the investigation into the incident be pursued with utmost urgency and professionalism, so that the perpetrators, their collaborators and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay," said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

At least 12 people died after a high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai car outside Delhi's Red Fort area.

Unequivocally condemning the dastardly and cowardly act that has led to the loss of innocent lives, the Cabinet reiterated India's unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The Cabinet also appreciated timely and coordinated response of the authorities, security agencies, and citizens who acted with courage and compassion in the face of adversity.

Recording its appreciation for the statements of solidarity and support from many Governments around the world, the Cabinet noted that the government continues to monitored the situation.

Earlier in the day, upon landing from Bhutan, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi went straight to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital and met the survivors of the Red Fort blast and interacted with them.

The Prime Minister said that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

"Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone's quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!" Modi said in a post on X.

The police FIR describes the incident as a "bomb blast," while forensic experts are now analysing whether the materials recovered from recent seizures match the chemical signature of the Red Fort explosion.

"At first, everyone thought it was a transformer or a CNG blast. Nobody knew what had actually happened. Within 10 minutes, we were asked to shut our shops. When people started running in panic, we quickly packed our things, closed the shop and rushed home," a 50-year-old shopkeeper told PTI.

Two injured critical Two people injured in the blast continue to battle for their lives in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the LNJP Hospital.

A total of 27 people have sustained injuries in the explosion. Of the injured, three are in the ICU, with two reported to be critical, said a senior hospital official.