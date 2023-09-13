Nod for eCourts 3rd phase, 7.5 mn free gas connections2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 10:37 PM IST
Briefing the media, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said the e-Courts project is a central scheme that will run for four years starting 2023.
NEW DELHI : The union cabinet on Wednesday cleared the third phase of the eCourts project with an outlay of ₹7,210 crore and allocated ₹1,650 crore for providing 7.5 million additional free cooking gas connections.
