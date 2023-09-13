Nod for eCourts 3rd phase, 7.5 mn free gas connections

Briefing the media, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said the e-Courts project is a central scheme that will run for four years starting 2023.

NEW DELHI :The union cabinet on Wednesday cleared the third phase of the eCourts project with an outlay of ₹7,210 crore and allocated ₹1,650 crore for providing 7.5 million additional free cooking gas connections.

In another meeting the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs cleared a proposal for foreign direct investment of up to ₹9,589 crore by Cyprus-based Berhyanda Ltd in Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Briefing the media, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said the e-Courts project is a central scheme that will run for four years starting 2023.

An official statement said the e-Courts project is aimed at improving access to justice using technology. As part of the national e-governance plan, the e-courts project has been under implementation since 2007 for information and communications technology enablement of the Indian judiciary. Phase II concluded this year. “Phase III of the e-courts project is rooted in the philosophy of ‘access and inclusion’," the statement said,

Phase-III aims at bringing “ease of justice" by moving toward digital, online and paperless courts through digitization of the entire court records including legacy records and by bringing in universalization of e-filing and e-payments. “It will put in place intelligent smart systems enabling data-based decision-making for judges and registries while scheduling or prioritizing cases. The main objective of Phase-III is to create a unified technology platform for the judiciary, which will provide a seamless and paperless interface between the courts, the litigants and other stakeholders," the government said.

The centrally sponsored scheme is being implemented under a joint partnership of the department of justice, the ministry of law and justice, and the Supreme Court of India in a decentralized manner through the respective high courts.

It would make the system “more accessible, affordable, reliable, predictable, and transparent for all stakeholders", it added. The other decision of the union cabinet was the approval of the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana for releasing 7.5 million LPG connections over three years from financial year 2023-24 to 2025-26 with an additional outlay of ₹1,650 crore.

The total cost would be ₹2,200 per connection of 14.2 kg single bottle connection and 5 kg double bottle connection. The cost of a 5 kg single bottle connection would be ₹1,300.

As per the existing modalities of Ujjawala 2.0, the first refill and stove will be provided free of cost to beneficiaries.

A targeted subsidy of ₹200 per 14.2 kg LPG cylinder for upto 12 refills per year is being provided to PMUY consumers. Recently, the union cabinet had approved a reduction of ₹200 in LPG connections.The proposal on FDI by Cyprus- based Berhyanda Ltd involves acquisition of up to 76.1% equity shares of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a public limited Indian pharmaceutical company listed on the NSE and the BSE, by way of transfer of shares of from existing promoter shareholders and public shareholders through a mandatory open offer. The aggregate foreign investment may increase up to 90.1% in Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The proposal has been evaluated by Sebi, RBI, CCI and other agencies.

The Cabinet approved three Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the field of sharing successful digital solutions implemented at population scale for digital transformation. The MoUs are with Armenia, Antigua & Barbuda, and Sierra Leone.

