The union cabinet has approved a Bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi and it is likely to be introduced in the Parliament soon, news agency PTI reported citing government sources.

Reacting to the development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the unification of three MCDs could have been done long back and that it is simply a ploy to delay the pending elections of MCD.

"BJP is scared of losing MCD elections in Delhi," he added.

Further, the union cabinet has also increased the minimum support price (MSP) of raw jute by ₹250 to ₹4,750 per quintal for the 2022-23 season. The approval is based on recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices.

