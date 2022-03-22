Union Cabinet clears Bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Reacting to the development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the unification of three MCDs could have been done long back and that it is simply a ploy to delay the pending elections of MCD
The union cabinet has approved a Bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi and it is likely to be introduced in the Parliament soon, news agency PTI reported citing government sources.
"BJP is scared of losing MCD elections in Delhi," he added.
Further, the union cabinet has also increased the minimum support price (MSP) of raw jute by ₹250 to ₹4,750 per quintal for the 2022-23 season. The approval is based on recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices.
