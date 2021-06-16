Union cabinet clears corporatization of Ordnance Factory Board into 7 companies

Ordnance factories currently manufacture tanks, armoured personnel carriers, mine protected vehicles, bombs, rockets, artillery guns, anti-aircraft guns, parachutes, small arms, clothing and leather equipment for soldiers. However, there have been complaints from the defence forces that the quality of products manufactured by the OFB were substandard. News reports had last year said that the Indian army in an internal assessment had flagged concerns about faulty ammunition and armaments supplied by the OFB causing casualties and causing wastage of public finances. The news reports had said that some 403 accidents over the previous six years resulted in the deaths of 27 soldiers and a loss of ₹960 crores to the exchequer. The Comptroller and Auditor General had repeatedly raised questions about the quality of products supplied by the OFB and its overall performance in its reports.