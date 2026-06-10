The Union Cabinet passed a seven-point resolution on Wednesday to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming the longest-serving elected prime minister in consecutive terms.

"By establishing a record of 4,399 days of continuous service as an elected PM, he has surpassed the previous record held by Shri Jawaharlal Nehru, who served for 4,398 continuous days from 1952 to 1964," a press release by the Cabinet read.

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As per the release, the resolution stated that "this occasion stands as a symbol of India's democratic consciousness, public trust, and the power of public participation, reflecting the unprecedented support bestowed by the people upon a leader guided by the 'Nation First' resolve."

The 7-point resolution

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What milestone did PM Modi achieve on June 10, 2023? ⌵ On June 10, 2023, PM Modi became India's longest-serving elected prime minister by completing 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's previous record of 4,398 days. 2 Why is PM Modi's consecutive tenure significant in Indian politics? ⌵ PM Modi's consecutive tenure is significant as it symbolizes a historic achievement in Indian democracy, reflecting public trust and the confidence bestowed upon him by the electorate. 3 How did the Union Cabinet commemorate PM Modi's achievement? ⌵ The Union Cabinet adopted a seven-point resolution to congratulate PM Modi, expressing gratitude for his leadership, policies that have aided the poor, and his dedication to national security and social justice. 4 What efforts did PM Modi undertake to improve the welfare of the poor during his tenure? ⌵ PM Modi's leadership has been credited with helping over 25 crore poor people in India to defeat poverty through various welfare policies and initiatives aimed at inclusive growth. 5 Should we expect further achievements from PM Modi's government in the future? ⌵ Yes, the resolution expresses confidence that under PM Modi's leadership, India will continue to achieve new heights and aims to become a developed nation by 2047.

The formal resolutions adopted by the Union Cabinet stated the following:

1. Conveys its heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on this historic achievement.

2. Expresses gratitude for the work done under his leadership for the welfare of the poor and the empowerment of marginalized sections.

3. Appreciates the policies of the Hon'ble PM that have enabled more than 25 crore poor people in India to defeat poverty under his leadership.

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4. Expresses gratitude for his unique dedication and tireless hard work towards serving the nation.

5. Appreciates his efforts directed towards inclusive growth and social justice.

6. Praises his leadership in strengthening national security and protecting India's interests.

7. Expresses its full support for his visionary resolve and leadership in building a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

The adopted resolution concluded by extending best wishes for the Prime Minister's excellent health and long life.

"It firmly expresses absolute confidence that under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, India will continue to achieve new heights as a self-reliant, secure, prosperous, and glorious nation, strongly paving the way to becoming a developed nation by 2047," according to the press release.

While extending congratulations and best wishes to the Prime Minister, the resolution highlights that this achievement coincides with the NDA government completing 12 years under his leadership.

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It also noted that PM Modi is approaching the historic mark of 25 years of continuous service as Head of Government.

“Taking pride in a leadership characterized by sensitivity, restraint, intent, and decisiveness, the official text emphasizes that it is after six decades that the country has given a mandate to the NDA government for a third consecutive term,” the press release read.

The resolution also praised PM Modi for his decisive 'Nation First' spirit in enacting decades-pending reforms. It commended landmarks such as the abrogation of Article 370, implementation of GST and OROP, the CAA law, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the consolidation of labor codes.

The document strongly emphasised the elevation of national security, evidenced by strict actions against terrorism like surgical and cross-border air strikes, 'Operation Sindoor', and the suspension of the unjust Indus Water Treaty.

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“Commendable strides are also noted in the eradication of Naxalism, the signing of permanent peace accords in the North-East, and the resolution of the border dispute with Bangladesh,” the press release stated.

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