NEW DELHI: In what will bring cheer to 48.34 lakh central government employees and 65.26 lakh pensioners, the Union cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has raised the dearness allowance to 28% from 17% of basic pay, effective from 1 July, 2021.

However, dearness allowance and dearness relief for the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 June 2021 shall remain at 17%, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said while briefing media. Following the devastating coronavirus pandemic, three instalments of dearness allowance to central government employees and dearness relief to pensioners had been frozen.

The Union cabinet also approved continuation of Rebate of State and Central taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) with the same rates as notified by textiles ministry on exports of apparel/garments and made-ups in exclusion from Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme. The scheme will continue till 31 March 2024.

“Continuation of RoSCTL for Apparel/Garments and Made-ups is expected to make these products globally competitive by rebating all embedded taxes/levies which are currently not being rebated under any other mechanism. It will ensure a stable and predictable policy regime and provide a level playing field to Indian textiles exporters. Further, it will promote startups and entrepreneurs to export and ensure creation of lakhs of jobs," the cabinet secretariat said.

It is a globally accepted principle that taxes and duties should not be exported, to enable a level playing field in the international market for the exporters. In addition to import duties and GST which are generally refunded, there are various other taxes/duties that are levied by central, state and local governments which are not refunded to exporters. These taxes and levies get embedded in the price of the ultimate product being exported. Such embedded taxes and levies increase the price of Indian apparel and made-ups and make it difficult for them to compete in the international market.

Realising the importance of refund of embedded taxes, cesses and duties, the textiles ministry had first launched a scheme Rebate of State Levies (RoSL) in 2016. Under this, exporters of apparel, garment and made-ups were refunded embedded taxes and levies through the budget of the ministry. In 2019, the ministry notified a new scheme Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL). Under this, exporters are issued a Duty Credit Scrip for the value of embedded taxes and levies contained in the exported product. Exporters can use this scrip to pay basic customs duty for import of equipment, machinery or any other input.

“Just one year after launch of RoSCTL the pandemic set in and it has been felt that there is a need to provide some stable policy regime for the exporters. In the textiles industry, buyer places long term orders and exporters have to chalk out their activities well in advance, it is important that the policy regime regarding export for these products should be stable," the statement added.

