Union cabinet hikes DA of central government employees to 28%, effective 1 Jul

It is a globally accepted principle that taxes and duties should not be exported, to enable a level playing field in the international market for the exporters. In addition to import duties and GST which are generally refunded, there are various other taxes/duties that are levied by central, state and local governments which are not refunded to exporters. These taxes and levies get embedded in the price of the ultimate product being exported. Such embedded taxes and levies increase the price of Indian apparel and made-ups and make it difficult for them to compete in the international market.