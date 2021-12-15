1 min read.Updated: 15 Dec 2021, 09:33 AM ISTLivemint
The Union Finance Ministry on Tuesday had informed the Lok Sabha that a Bill on cryptocurrency is under final consideration of the Cabinet.
The Union Cabinet is likely to discuss "The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021" at today's meeting. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 1 pm, ANI reports quotingsources.
