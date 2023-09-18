Union Cabinet likely to meet at 6:30 PM amid special session of Parliament

Union Cabinet is likely to meet at 6:30 PM amid the ongoing special session of Parliament. As per the reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened the meeting of the Union Cabinet which is expected to be held in the Parliament Annexe building, and the agenda of the meeting is not revealed yet.

Senior ministers like Piyush Goyal, and Pralhad Joshi met PM Modi and the Union Home Minister ahead of the meeting. The reports of the meeting of the Union Cabinet increased the political heat in Delhi as the 28-member Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A is still not sure about the objective of a special session of Parliament.

During the first day special session of Parliament, PM Modi addressed the house on an emotional note as he announced that the proceedings would move to the new Parliament on Tuesday. “All of us are saying goodbye to this historic building. Before independence, this House was the place for the Imperial Legislative Council. After independence, this gained the identity of Parliament House," PM Modi said.

PM Modi lauded the vision of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and subsequent leaders, including Lal Bahadur Shastri, P V Narasimha Rao, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He also mentioned other crucial leaders of India's politics like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Chandrashekhar, and Lal Krishna Advani.

Historic decisions

PM Modi addressed the press ahead of the Parliament session and said the special session of Parliament is short, but in terms of times, the special session is going to of historic decisions.

"At this time, we all are feeling an atmosphere of enthusiasm and a new confidence in the entire country. At the same time, this session of Parliament is taking place. This session is short, but in terms of time, it is very big. This is a session of historic decisions. A specialty of this session is that the journey of 75 years is starting from a new destination," he said.