Union Cabinet likely to meet at 6:30 PM amid special session of Parliament

Union Cabinet likely to meet at 6:30 PM amid special session of Parliament1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 05:29 PM IST
The reports of the meeting of Union Cabinet increased the political heat in Delhi as the 28-member Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A is still not sure about the objective of special session of Parliament
Union Cabinet is likely to meet at 6:30 PM amid the ongoing special session of Parliament. As per the reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened the meeting of the Union Cabinet which is expected to be held in the Parliament Annexe building, and the agenda of the meeting is not revealed yet.