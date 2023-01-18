Union Cabinet meeting to be held in Delhi today

Union Cabinet meeting to be held in Delhi today3 min read . 04:46 AM IST
A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held in the national capital on Wednesday.
The Union Cabinet is scheduled to meet in the national capital today i.e on 18 January.
This meeting comes two days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday conducted its two-day National Executive meeting in Delhi which concluded on Tuesday with the extension of the party's national president JP Nadda till June 2024.
This has been the first major meeting of the party after the landslide victory in Gujarat polls last year.
Addressing a press conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "I am confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (JP) Nadda-ji, the BJP will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by an even bigger majority. Modi-ji will return to lead the country as the Prime Minister."
According to sources, the proposal for Naddda's extension was mooted by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was agreed upon unanimously by the members of the National Executive.
JP Nadda, after his tenure was extended as the national president of the BJP, wrote a heartfelt note to the party workers and sought their blessings ahead of the general elections in 2024.
In the note, Nadda wrote, "It is with a deep sense of honour and gratitude that I accept the renewed responsibility of continuing the National President of BJP till June 2024, conferred upon me through your unanimous resolution passed in the 'National Executive Meeting' held in New Delhi on January 16-17, 2023." He said that it is only possible in BJP that a small-town person can become the national president of the party.
"It is only possible in BJP that a simple karyakarta like me from a small state like HP, could steadily rise up the ranks, and (become) the National President of the world's largest political party," he said.
Earlier on Monday, PM Modi asked party workers to sketch more events like Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in future for strong cultural national unity, sources said.
Laying emphasis on programs that bind the nation in one thread, PM Modi asked party workers, to insist on organizing more programs like the Kashi-Tamil Sangam, so that all the states share their culture, civilization and heritage with each other and the country unites culturally in the one thread of unity.
Sources added that the attendees also discussed a nine-point political resolution moved by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.
PM Modi also asked BJP members to reach out to every section of society, including minorities such as Bohras, Pasmandas and Sikhs, and work for them without electoral considerations, party sources told PTI.
In his address at the BJP national executive, which concluded with his remarks, Modi noted that nearly 400 days are left for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and asked party members to serve every section with full dedication in a speech described by several participants as his big vision to expand the saffron organisation and lead the country in every aspect.
He also suggested party workers refrain from making unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues such as movies as they put the party's development agenda on the back-burner, the sources said.
Some party leaders often take critical stance on movies, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan being the latest example, for "hurting" people's feelings.
The prime minister also said India's best era is coming and the party should dedicate itself to the country's development and turn "amrit kaal", the 25 year period to 2047, into "kartavya kaal" (era of duties).
Sources told PTI that the prime minister also cautioned the party against any sense of "overconfidence" and cited the example of the BJP's loss in Madhya Pradesh in 1998 despite the unpopularity of then Congress government led by Digvijaya Singh. Modi was then a key minder of the BJP's organisational affairs in the state.
(With inputs from agencies)
