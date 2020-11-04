Union Cabinet meeting to be held today

A meeting of the Union Cabinet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, via video conferencing. All the ministers are expected to attend the meeting through video conferencing at 10:30 AM.

In the last meeting on October 29, the Cabinet had approved the extension of norms for mandatory packaging in Jute materials mandating 100 per cent of the food-grains and 20% of sugar to be packaged in diversified jute bags.

More details awaited

