Union Cabinet meeting to be held today at 10: 30 am via video conferencing

A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held on 25 November via video-conferencing. The virtual meeting, which will reportedly start at 10:30 am, will be attended by all ministers.

The agenda for the meeting is yet to be known.

In the last meeting on 11 November, the Union Cabinet had approved production-linked incentives for 10 sectors, including auto, pharmaceuticals, and textiles, worth almost 2 lakh crore to boost manufacturing, make India self reliant and generate employment.

The decision of the Union Cabinet was announced by information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar along with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital.

Earlier on 4 November, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met and approved the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Israel on cooperation in the field of health and medicine.

The Cabinet also gave its approval for signing an MoU between the Ministry of Communications of India and the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) of the United Kingdom government on cooperation in the field of telecommunications/information and communication technologies (ICTs).

In another meeting on 29 October, the Cabinet had approved the extension of norms for mandatory packaging in Jute materials mandating 100% of the food-grains and 20% of sugar to be packaged in diversified jute bags.