Union Cabinet meetings will again be held through video conference in the wake of the increase in Covid-19 cases and the concerns over the highly mutating Omicron variant of the virus, official sources said.

The next cabinet meeting under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister will be held on Thursday through video conference. The meetings are usually held on Wednesdays, but people in the know said that the meeting would be held on Thursday this week due to preoccupation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is not the first time that the Union Government has decided to do official meetings including those of the cabinet virtually. During the severe phases of the first and second waves of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, cabinet meetings were held through video conferences.

The move comes at a time when the daily cases of Covid-19 including the Omicron variant in the national capital have been increasing every other day.

Delhi recorded 5,481 new coronavirus cases and three deaths on Tuesday. The national capital now has 14,889 active cases.

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal also has tested positive with Covid-19 and is under quarantine. The Delhi government has also imposed a weekend curfew from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am in the national capital.

Several government meetings and industry interactions have already gone virtual with last years important Aatmanirbhar Bharat package announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also largely done through the virtual mode.

The all important GST Council meeting is also being regularly organised through video conferencing, the exception being the last meeting on the last day of 2021 that was organised in the national capital on offline mode as all state ministers were in Capital to attend a pre-budget meeting with Sitharaman.

