Union Cabinet okays 520 cr package under NRLM for Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh

NEW DELHI : The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government will extend its National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) aimed at increasing household incomes in rural areas to the two newly created Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh . The programme, aimed at women, will ensure they get better access to credit facilities.

A meeting of the Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a special package of ₹520 crores to extend the NRLM to the two Union territories which will bring 10,58,000 women into the ambit of the programme, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters.

“#Cabinet approves special package worth ₹520 crore for UT of #JammuandKashmir and #Ladakh under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission," said Twitter post by government spokesman K.S. Dhatwalia said.

“This will ensure sufficient funds under the mission, as per need to the UTs and is also in line with Government of India's aim to universalize all centrally sponsored beneficiary-oriented schemes in the UTs of J&K and Ladakh in a time bound manner," Dhatwalia said in a second post.

The extension of the NRLM will ensure that “two thirds of the rural families in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are covered under this programme," Javadekar said adding that the ₹520 crore allocation was for a period of five years.

Across India, there were 63 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs) with seven crore women as members who had taken ₹3,00,000 crores from banks and financial institutions as loans, Javadekar said. Of these loans only 2.3% were not repaid, he said.

NRLM, introduced in 2011, is a centrally sponsored programme that aims at eliminating rural poverty through promotion of multiple livelihoods for the rural poor households across the country.

The programme “seeks to reach out to all rural poor households, estimated at about 10 crore households, and impact their livelihoods through universal social mobilization by inter alia organizing one-woman member from each rural poor household into Self Help Groups (SHGs), their training and capacity building, facilitating their micro-livelihoods plans, and enabling them to implement their livelihoods plans through accessing financial resources from their own institutions and the banks."

The cabinet’s decision on Wednesday is in line with the BJP-led NDA government’s stated intention to extend all centrally sponsored schemes to the union territories to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh after revoking its special status under article 370 of its constitution. While revoking the special status, the government had contended that one of the advantages that the new administrative set up would bring was that laws and welfare and development schemes, applicable across India would be extended to the two new union territories as well. This in turn would improve the lives and the livelihoods of the people and ensure that they do not get lured by terrorist groups to join their ranks.

The BJP-le NDA has speeded up the implementation and delivery of a number of development programmes and measures in the regions. Many schemes aimed at winning the hearts and minds of people are underway including mandating local officials to visit villages and stay with the people to understand their problems. Infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, cold storage facilities and special industrial zones have been fast tracked in a bid to change the economy of the regions.

