Union Cabinet okays 520 cr package under NRLM for Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh

The cabinet’s decision on Wednesday is in line with the BJP-led NDA government’s stated intention to extend all centrally sponsored schemes to the union territories to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh after revoking its special status under article 370 of its constitution. While revoking the special status, the government had contended that one of the advantages that the new administrative set up would bring was that laws and welfare and development schemes, applicable across India would be extended to the two new union territories as well. This in turn would improve the lives and the livelihoods of the people and ensure that they do not get lured by terrorist groups to join their ranks.