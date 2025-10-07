Union cabinet approves four major rail projects worth ₹24,634 crore

NEW DELHI: In a major boost to the nation’s railway infrastructure, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved four significant multi-tracking projects for the ministry of railways.

The projects, with a total estimated cost of ₹24,634 crore, are set to expand the Indian Railways network by approximately 894km and are scheduled for completion by 2030-31.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnav, in a briefing, highlighted the strategic importance of these initiatives, noting their alignment with the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

“These projects are not just about laying new tracks; they are about laying the foundation for a more connected and prosperous India,” Vaishnav said. “By improving operational efficiency and connectivity, we are facilitating the seamless movement of people, goods, and services, which is crucial for our nation's progress.”

The four projects cover 18 districts across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh, aiming to streamline operations and alleviate congestion on some of the country’s busiest rail corridors.

The approved projects include: Wardha–Bhusawal (Maharashtra): 3rd and 4th line over 314km; Gondia–Dongargarh (Maharashtra–Chhattisgarh): 4th line spanning 84km; Vadodara–Ratlam (Gujarat–Madhya Pradesh): 3rd and 4th line covering 259km; Itarsi–Bhopal–Bina (Madhya Pradesh): 4th line stretching 237km.

The multi-tracking initiative also focuses on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistics efficiency through integrated planning.

According to a government statement, the projects are expected to significantly boost mobility, improve operational efficiency, and enhance service reliability for Indian Railways.

The new lines will be crucial for transporting essential commodities such as coal, containers, cement, fly ash, food grains, and steel, with capacity augmentation projected to add 78 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in freight traffic.

Beyond logistics, the projects will benefit a large population, improving connectivity to approximately 3,633 villages with a combined population of about 8.584 million. The new lines will also serve two aspirational districts: Vidisha and Rajnandgaon.

“The improved rail network will also provide connectivity to prominent tourist destinations, including Sanchi, Satpura Tiger Reserve, the Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka, Hazara Falls, and Nawegaon National Park, attracting tourists from across the country,” the government statement said.

The projects are expected to support the nation’s environmental goals.

“As railways are an energy-efficient and eco-friendly mode of transport, the new lines are expected to help minimize the country's logistics costs, reduce oil imports by 28 crore ltr, and lower carbon emissions by 139 crore kg. This reduction in emissions is equivalent to planting six crore trees,” it added.