Cabinet to consider ₹6000 cr of incentives to gasify coal2 min read 12 Sep 2023, 11:08 PM IST
The government will provide incentives for gasification under three components—those that are led by public sector units, those sponsored by private sector companies and pilot projects.
NEW DELHI : The union cabinet will soon consider the ₹6,000-crore incentive scheme for coal gasification projects. The cabinet note has been finalized and moved for approval, said two people in the know of the development.
