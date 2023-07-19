Union cabinet to consider pharma dept’s R&D scheme2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 11:49 PM IST
The Centre is set to seek approval for a research and development scheme in the pharmaceutical sector, with a budget of ₹5,000 crores over five years.
New Delhi: The Union government will shortly send the department of pharmaceutical’s Research & Development scheme (R&D) scheme for the Union Cabinet’s approval. The scheme—Promotion of Research and Development and Innovation in the pharma-medtech sector—was announced by the Union finance minister on 1 February in her budget speech.
