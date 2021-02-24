OPEN APP
A file photo of Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Union Cabinet to meet today via video conferencing

1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 08:24 AM IST Staff Writer

This comes ahead of the Election commission of India's meeting today to finalise the upcoming Assembly elections of five states

New Delhi: A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held today via video-conferencing. The virtual meeting will reportedly start at 10:30 am. The agenda of the meeting is yet to be known.

This comes ahead of the Election commission of India's meeting today to finalise the upcoming Assembly elections of five states. Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry are expected in April-May.

In the last meeting held on 17 February, the cabinet approved enhanced delegation of financial powers to the tune of up to 200 crore under capital procurement to levels below vice-chief of Armed Forces.


