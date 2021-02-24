Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Union Cabinet to meet today via video conferencing
A file photo of Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Cabinet to meet today via video conferencing

1 min read . 08:24 AM IST Staff Writer

This comes ahead of the Election commission of India's meeting today to finalise the upcoming Assembly elections of five states

New Delhi: A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held today via video-conferencing. The virtual meeting will reportedly start at 10:30 am. The agenda of the meeting is yet to be known.

New Delhi: A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held today via video-conferencing. The virtual meeting will reportedly start at 10:30 am. The agenda of the meeting is yet to be known.

This comes ahead of the Election commission of India's meeting today to finalise the upcoming Assembly elections of five states. Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry are expected in April-May.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Biden, Trudeau bypass tension for unity on coronavirus, China and climate change

2 min read . 07:55 AM IST

Air travel quarantines are getting longer and lonelier

4 min read . 07:52 AM IST

Billionaire Lufthansa investor Heinz Hermann Thiele dies aged 79

1 min read . 07:41 AM IST

Covid-19: These states require a negative RT-PCR test for entry

2 min read . 07:23 AM IST

This comes ahead of the Election commission of India's meeting today to finalise the upcoming Assembly elections of five states. Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry are expected in April-May.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Biden, Trudeau bypass tension for unity on coronavirus, China and climate change

2 min read . 07:55 AM IST

Air travel quarantines are getting longer and lonelier

4 min read . 07:52 AM IST

Billionaire Lufthansa investor Heinz Hermann Thiele dies aged 79

1 min read . 07:41 AM IST

Covid-19: These states require a negative RT-PCR test for entry

2 min read . 07:23 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Bitter home truths for migrant workers

In the last meeting held on 17 February, the cabinet approved enhanced delegation of financial powers to the tune of up to 200 crore under capital procurement to levels below vice-chief of Armed Forces.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.