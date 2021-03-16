Union Cabinet to meet today via video conferencing

Union Cabinet to meet today via video conferencing1 min read . 07:25 AM IST
- The agenda of the meeting is yet to be known
A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held today via video-conferencing. The agenda of the meeting is yet to be known.
In the last meeting held on 24 February, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware and for pharmaceuticals over a period of Financial Year 2020-21 to 2028-29.
The scheme for IT Hardware proposes a production-linked incentive to boost domestic manufacturing and attract large investments in the value chain of IT Hardware.
According to a release by the Cabinet, the scheme will extend an incentive of 4% to 2%/1% on net incremental sales (over base year i.e. 2019-20) of goods manufactured in India and covered under the target segment, to eligible companies, for a period of four (4) years. It is likely to benefit 5 major global players and 10 domestic champions in the field of IT Hardware manufacturing including Laptops, Tablets, All-in-One PCs, and Servers.
In an earlier meeting held on 17 February, the cabinet had approved enhanced delegation of financial powers to the tune of up to ₹200 crore under capital procurement to levels below vice-chief of Armed Forces.
