Union Cabinet to meet today via video conferencing

According to a release by the Cabinet, the scheme will extend an incentive of 4% to 2%/1% on net incremental sales (over base year i.e. 2019-20) of goods manufactured in India and covered under the target segment, to eligible companies, for a period of four (4) years. It is likely to benefit 5 major global players and 10 domestic champions in the field of IT Hardware manufacturing including Laptops, Tablets, All-in-One PCs, and Servers.

