Union Cabinet to meet tomorrow amidst farmers' protest

Union Cabinet to meet tomorrow amidst farmers' protest1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2020, 12:01 PM IST
The meeting is scheduled to be held amidst the farmers' protest across the Delhi border.
Meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Wednesday via video conferencing.
"Union Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held at 11:25 hours tomorrow, via video conferencing," an official said on Tuesday.
The meeting is scheduled to be held amidst the farmers' protest across the Delhi border.
Also Read | Why Dalit students are facing a fund crunch in India’s educational institutions
At the last meeting on December 9, the Union Cabinet gave a nod for Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) to boost employment in the formal sector and incentivise the creation of new employment opportunities during the COVID-19 recovery phase under Atmanirbhar Bharat Package 3.0.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.