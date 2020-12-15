Union Cabinet to meet tomorrow amidst farmers' protest

Union Cabinet to meet tomorrow amidst farmers' protest1 min read . 12:01 PM IST
The meeting is scheduled to be held amidst the farmers' protest across the Delhi border.
Meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Wednesday via video conferencing.
"Union Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held at 11:25 hours tomorrow, via video conferencing," an official said on Tuesday.
At the last meeting on December 9, the Union Cabinet gave a nod for Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) to boost employment in the formal sector and incentivise the creation of new employment opportunities during the COVID-19 recovery phase under Atmanirbhar Bharat Package 3.0.
