Union cabinet unveils three new cooperative societies

The Cabinet approved setting up of a national level multi-state seed cooperative society, which will act as an apex organization for production, procurement, processing, branding and storage among other services for quality seeds.
New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday approved the setting up of three national level multi-state cooperative societies under Multi State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002. These societies would focus on exports, organic farming and exports, benefiting farmers.
A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Cabinet approved setting up and promoting a national level multi-state cooperative export society under the Multi State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002 with support from relevant ministries especially ministry of external affairs and ministry of commerce and industry. In doing so, the Union government hopes to create a ‘Whole of Government’ approach for undertaking exports of all goods and services produced by cooperatives and related entities.
“In our country, cooperative societies are so important that there are roughly 8,50,000 registered cooperative societies with around 290 million members. These members are largely from rural and agricultural backgrounds. These new amendments will uplift their lives, improve their incomes and will help develop the rural sector," said union minister for environment Bhupendra Yadav, speaking at a press briefing.
The Cabinet also approved setting up of a national level multi-state seed cooperative society, which will act as an apex organization for production, procurement, processing, branding and storage among other services for quality seeds. This society will also focus on strategic research and development and will also look to develop a system for preservation and promotion of indigenous natural seeds.
The availability of quality seeds will help in increasing agricultural productivity in strengthening food security and also increasing the income of the farmers. The members will benefit both by realization of better prices by production of quality seeds, higher production of crops by use of High Yielding Variety (HYV) seeds and also by dividend distributed out of the surplus generated by the society.
Cabinet also approved setting up of a national level multi-state cooperative organic society under MSCS Act, 2002.
It will act as an umbrella organisation or aggregation, procurement, certification, testing, branding and marketing of organic products. It will help in unlocking demand and consumption potential of organic products in domestic as well as in global markets.
“India has great capacity in organic produce. In order to expand the scope of India’s organic exports in the international markets, these amendments have been made. Through these amendments, testing and certification facilities operating at responsible prices have been made available near production centres," averred minister Bhupendra Yadav.
The Union cabinet also gave its nod to a ₹2,600 crore incentive scheme, aimed at boosting transactions done through unified payments interface (UPI) and promote Rupay debit cards.
“The scheme, which has been approved for fiscal year 2022-23, will provide incentives on the use of UPI (BHIM) for low-value transactions,“ an official statement said.
Under the scheme, acquiring banks will be provided financial incentive, for promoting Point-of-Sale (PoS) and e-commerce transactions using RuPay Debit Cards and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions for the current financial year 2022-23.
“In the last 8 years, a big digital payments ecosystem has developed in India. Last December, the value of digital payments was ₹12 trillion. If this amount is seen in proportion to India’s GDP, it amounts to around 54% of the GDP. In order to further drive digital payments, the Prime Minister has approved an incentive scheme of 2,600 crore in Cabinet," Yadav explained.
Cabinet also gave its ex-post facto approval to rename the National Centre for Drinking Water, Sanitation and Quality in Kolkata as the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee National Institution of Water and Sanitation.
