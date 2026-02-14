Union Cabinet wraps up final meeting at South Block, Ashwini Vaishnaw stresses new India vision

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that this is the last media briefing of the Union Cabinet that Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the "Seva Teerth" complex to the nation, which was inaugurated earlier on Friday.

Seva Teerth houses the Prime Minister's Office, the National Security Council Secretariat, and the Cabinet Secretariat, all of which were previously located across different locations.

Vaishnaw added that the South and North Blocks were built by the British to maintain colonial rule in India, and that we are happy that today marked the last Union Cabinet meeting to be held in the South Block.

During the media briefing on Union Cabinet decisions, which was held for the last time in the previously known South block building, Vaishnaw said, "On 13th February 2026, PM Narendra Modi dedicated the new PMO office, 'Seva Teerth', to the nation. The South and North blocks were built by the British to maintain colonial rule in India. In 1947, India attained freedom, but the then-government continued using these buildings for its work."

"Ever since independence, PMO has been working from the office in South Block. We are happy that today, union cabinet meeting is being held in this office of the South Block for the very last time," he said.

A day earlier, PM Modi inaugurated Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan-1 and 2 in the national capital and said these buildings have been built to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that a new history is being made and the day has become a witness to a new beginning in India's development journey.

He said that as the country moves towards a Viksit Bharat, it is vital that India sheds every trace of a colonial mindset.

The Prime Minister emphasised that in the scriptures, Vijaya Ekadashi has held great significance, as the resolve taken on this day always leads to victory.