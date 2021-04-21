OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tests positive for Covid-19

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19. "This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today," he wrote on Twitter.

The 61-year-old minister said he is following medical advice after his report came positive.

Sharing an update about his health, the Union Education Minister said, "I am taking medication and treatment as per the advice of my doctors."

He also requested all those who have come in contact with him recently, to get themselves tested.

The minister also said that all the work of the Education Ministry is being conducted normally observing necessary precautions.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had announced that the UGC NET December 2020 cycle examination scheduled for May 2021 has been postponed by the government in view of the pandemic.

"Keeping in mind the safety and wellbeing of candidates and exam functionaries during COVID-19 outbreak, I have advised the National Testing Agency to postpone the UGC-NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams," tweeted Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Due to the spike in coronavirus cases, the Union Education Minister had already announced the cancellation of the CBSE class 10 exams and the postponement of the CBSE class 12 exams.

