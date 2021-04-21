Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tests positive for Covid-19

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tests positive for Covid-19

Premium
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.
1 min read . 03:30 PM IST Staff Writer

  • He also requested all those who have come in contact with him recently, to get themselves tested
  • The 61-year-old minister said he is following medical advice after his report came positive

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19. "This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today," he wrote on Twitter.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19. "This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today," he wrote on Twitter.

The 61-year-old minister said he is following medical advice after his report came positive.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The 61-year-old minister said he is following medical advice after his report came positive.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Sharing an update about his health, the Union Education Minister said, "I am taking medication and treatment as per the advice of my doctors."

He also requested all those who have come in contact with him recently, to get themselves tested.

The minister also said that all the work of the Education Ministry is being conducted normally observing necessary precautions.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had announced that the UGC NET December 2020 cycle examination scheduled for May 2021 has been postponed by the government in view of the pandemic.

"Keeping in mind the safety and wellbeing of candidates and exam functionaries during COVID-19 outbreak, I have advised the National Testing Agency to postpone the UGC-NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams," tweeted Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Indian Railways develops form-based codes for station redevelopment project

2 min read . 03:33 PM IST
Premium

India fastest in world to administer 13 crore Covid vaccine doses in 95 days

1 min read . 03:02 PM IST
Premium

Japan PM Yoshihide Suga cancels trip to India, Philippines amid rising COVID-19 cases

1 min read . 02:48 PM IST
Premium

Covid-19 rules violated at Bengaluru's KR Market on Ram Navami

1 min read . 02:33 PM IST

Due to the spike in coronavirus cases, the Union Education Minister had already announced the cancellation of the CBSE class 10 exams and the postponement of the CBSE class 12 exams.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.