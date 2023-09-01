Govt panel to study simultaneous polls2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 11:21 PM IST
The composition of the committee and the terms of its functioning will be announced soon, but it is speculated that former President Ram Nath Kovind will head the panel.
NEW DELHI : The Union government on Friday said a committee is being set up to explore the possibility of simultaneous national and state elections, an idea Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often advocated.
