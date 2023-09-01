NEW DELHI : The Union government on Friday said a committee is being set up to explore the possibility of simultaneous national and state elections, an idea Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often advocated.

The composition of the committee and the terms of its functioning will be announced soon, but it is speculated that former President Ram Nath Kovind will head the panel.

The formation of the committee follows the government’s announcement of a five-day special session of Parliament from 18-22 September. While the government has not disclosed the session’s agenda, speculation suggests the possible introduction of a bill to implement the roll-out of simultaneous polls.

The discussion over the possibility of implementing simultaneous polls comes ahead of assembly elections in Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Bharat Rashtra Samithi-governed Telangana, Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram, where the BJP’s ally, the Mizo National Front, holds power.

The elections precede the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by about 4-5 months, and another round of state elections will be held later in the year in Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Maharashtra, and Haryana. If synchronised polls are held in 2024, then the terms of the assemblies in Haryana and Maharashtra will have to be cut short by about six months.

The BJP-led Union government has been pushing for simultaneous polls, claiming potential benefits such as reduced expenditure and allowing governments to function without having to pause projects because of curbs imposed by the model code of conduct (MCC) that comes into force immediately after election schedules are announced.

To be sure, MCC does not bar governments from completing ongoing work or announcing new projects in cases of exigencies.

In its 2014 election manifesto, BJP said it intends to “evolve a method of holding Assembly and Lok Sabha elections simultaneously, through consultation with other parties."

In its submission to the election commission over the feasibility of simultaneous polls, BJP had in 2018 said, “Frequent elections prove to be a burden on government exchequer; repeated elections lead to ad-hocism as no firm policy decisions can be taken and parties in power tend to take populist measures rather than nationalist ones."

It cited the example of Maharashtra, where in the year 2016-17, MCC was in place for 307 of the 365 days and pushed for simultaneous elections that would mean a voter voting for elections held for all three tiers of the government on the same day.

Among the parties that supported the idea were Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena, Biju Janata Dal, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party; BRS (formerly known as Telengana Rashtra Samithi), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with certain reservations and Akali Dal. Congress, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and the Telugu Desam Party opposed the idea.