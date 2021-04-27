Amidst shortage of medical oxygen in hospitals across the country, Union Government has imported 20 cryogenic tankers of 10 MT and 20 MT capacity and allocated them to States. The mapping of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from the manufacturing plant to different States being a dynamic process and transportation of medical oxygen through cryogenic tankers becoming a bottleneck in making available LMO from the eastern part of the country to other parts, 20 cryogenic ISO containers of capacity 20 MT and 10 MT have been imported to augment the transportation of Oxygen, the government said.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in consultation with Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the overall guidance of the Empowered Group-II (EG-II) have mapped the allocation of these containers to suppliers of the States.

With hospitals continue to grapple with shortage of oxygen even on Tuesday, the burden of covid-19 cases doesn’t seem to decrease thereby making more patients to reach out hospitals.

Over 3,23,144 new covid-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 71.68% of the new cases, the government said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 48,700. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 33,551 while Karnataka reported 29,744 new cases, the government said. India’s total Active Caseload has reached 28,82,204. It now comprises 16.34% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 68,546 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The eight States of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Kerala cumulatively account for 69.1% of India’s total Active Cases.

At least 2,771 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten States account for 77.3% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (524). Delhi follows with 380 daily deaths, the

union health ministry data showed.

Number of new cases in Maharashtra and Mumbai are showing a decline. The state is increasing vaccination. Reproduction number or R number is one of the tools to measure spread of disease, the value of which in case of Maharashtra has dropped to 1.1. In the last month it was around 1.7. Further decline in this value will lower the case load in state. During the last few weeks Maharashtra has imposed several strict restrictions and banned movements of citizens without essential reasons.Meanwhile 30% of UK variant, 7% caused by double variant virus and 2% of South African variants were found in Kerala. The overall Covid situation still continues to be grim. 21,890 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the State yesterday after conducting 96,378 tests.

Puducherry has imposed lockdown from today till April 30; the decision was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by LG Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan.

