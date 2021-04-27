Union government imports 20 cryogenic tankers to address shortage of oxygen tank

Number of new cases in Maharashtra and Mumbai are showing a decline. The state is increasing vaccination. Reproduction number or R number is one of the tools to measure spread of disease, the value of which in case of Maharashtra has dropped to 1.1. In the last month it was around 1.7. Further decline in this value will lower the case load in state. During the last few weeks Maharashtra has imposed several strict restrictions and banned movements of citizens without essential reasons.Meanwhile 30% of UK variant, 7% caused by double variant virus and 2% of South African variants were found in Kerala. The overall Covid situation still continues to be grim. 21,890 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the State yesterday after conducting 96,378 tests.