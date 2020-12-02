Union government procures 318 LMT paddy till 30 Nov, 18% increase over last year

"Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in the procuring states and UTs of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra with purchase of over 318 LMT of paddy up to November 30, 2020 against the last year corresponding purchase of 268.15 LMT showing an increase of 18.58 per cent over last year. Out of the total purchase of 318 LMT, Punjab alone has contributed 202.77 LMT which is 63.76 per cent of total procurement," the ministry of agriculture said in a press release.