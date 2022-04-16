This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Health Minister will connect with primary health care team members in more than 75,000 AB-HWCs and citizens who have received services, through teleconsultations
The celebration will witness the launch of Indian Public Health Standards and Public Health Management Cadre (PHMC) guidelines
With the Union Health Ministry organising a week-long celebration under the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" to mark the fourth anniversary of Ayushman Bharat- Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) from April 16 to April 22, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya today addressed the fourth anniversary celebrations through video-conferencing.
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya conducted several meetings with health ministers of States and Union Territories to review the status of the operationalisation of the teleconsultation services at AB-HWCs.
Starting today, the event is to connect with primary health care team members in more than 75,000 AB-HWCs and citizens who have received services, through teleconsultations. The celebration will also witness the launch of Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) and Public Health Management Cadre (PHMC) guidelines.
From tomorrow, the Yoga sessions will be organised in all the AB-HWCs under the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" banner to highlight the integration of health and wellness in service provision at AB-HWCs.
While on the third day, on April 18, Block Health Melas in at least one block in each district of the State/UT will be inaugurated across the country. Each Block Health Mela would be for one day and each block in the State/UT is to be covered by April 30, depending upon the number of districts in the State/UT. The Block Level Health Melas at more than 1 lakh AB-HWCs to be organized from April 18-22.
Melas to provide screening for early diagnosis of Tuberculosis (TB), Hypertension, diabetes, basic health care services with drugs and diagnostics and teleconsultation with relevant health specialists.
