As covid-19 cases rise unabated in the national capital, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday advised the Delhi government to ramp up testing, surveillance, contact tracing and stringent containment and perimeter control. He was chairing a meeting via video conferencing to review the preparedness for prevention and control in Delhi.

“As all districts of union territory of Delhi are now affected by covid-19, the rising cases, high positivity rates and low testing levels in many districts are worrisome," he said.

While the average testing per million population in Delhi was 2,018, some districts, such as north-east, was at 517 tests per million population, and south-east at 506.

The national testing rate is 3,098 per million.

India has so far recorded 214,811 cases with 6,030 fatalities as on Thursday.

“While the UT’s positivity rate of last week was 25.7%, several districts reported figures above 38%," Harsh Vardhan said. The high rate of infection in healthcare workers was also serious. “It indicates poor infection prevention control practices in healthcare settings and needs to be attended to on priority."

Till Wednesday, Delhi had reported 23,645 cases and 606 deaths. The health minister said the fatality rate is also high and asked the UT to enhance the health infrastructure along with better clinical management of covid-19 cases for effective case management and reduction of fatality rate.

District magistrates, commissioners and mayors of Delhi said that density of population in many containment zones posed a serious challenge. They added that people seem to be getting complacent about physical distancing during Unlock 1, and this was a major factor contributing to the new surge.

In the past 24 hours,3,804 covid-19 patients recovered pan-India. So far, 104,107 patients have been cured. As on Thursday, there were 106,737 active cases, all of whom were under active medical supervision.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via