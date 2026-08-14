Union health minister JP Nadda admitted to AIIMS after uneasiness, under observation

The health minister underwent a coronary angiography and remains under observation in AIIMS cardiology department

Priyanka Sharma( with inputs from mint_print)
Updated14 Aug 2026, 08:04 PM IST
Union Health Minister JP Nadda. (File Photo: PTI)
Union Health Minister JP Nadda. (File Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, after experiencing uneasiness, the hospital said in an official release on Friday.

Nadda underwent a clinical evaluation on Thursday evening, including a coronary angiography. “J P Nadda, Hon'ble minister of Health and Family Welfare was evaluated for uneasiness with tests including a coronary angiography on the evening of 13th August 2026. He is currently stable and admitted for observation in the Dept of Cardiology,” said Dr. Rima Dada, professor-in-charge of the AIIMS Media Cell.

The 65-year-old minister currently holds the portfolios of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet.

Nadda previously served as Union health minister from 2014 to 2019 and as president of the Bharatiya Janata Party from 2020 until early 2026.

He remains under observation in the cardiology department, with senior cardiologists and medical teams monitoring his condition. The hospital is expected to issue further updates following clinical review.

About the Author

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

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