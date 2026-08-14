Union health minister JP Nadda admitted to AIIMS after uneasiness, under observation

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, after experiencing uneasiness, the hospital said in an official release on Friday.
Nadda underwent a clinical evaluation on Thursday evening, including a coronary angiography. “J P Nadda, Hon'ble minister of Health and Family Welfare was evaluated for uneasiness with tests including a coronary angiography on the evening of 13th August 2026. He is currently stable and admitted for observation in the Dept of Cardiology,” said Dr. Rima Dada, professor-in-charge of the AIIMS Media Cell.
The 65-year-old minister currently holds the portfolios of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet.
Nadda previously served as Union health minister from 2014 to 2019 and as president of the Bharatiya Janata Party from 2020 until early 2026.
He remains under observation in the cardiology department, with senior cardiologists and medical teams monitoring his condition. The hospital is expected to issue further updates following clinical review.