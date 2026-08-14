Union health minister JP Nadda admitted to AIIMS Delhi after uneasiness, undergoes coronary angiography

Union health minister JP Nadda was admitted to AIIMS Delhi after he experienced uneasiness, PTI reported.

Nadda underwent a coronary angiography on Thursday evening after being admitted to the hospital, AIIMS said. "He is currently stable and admitted for observation in the Dept of Cardiology, AIIMS," the hospital said in a statement.

The 65-year-old minister is currently under observation in the cardiology department.

The former BJP national president, Nadda became a Union minister after the 2024 general elections. He was replaced by Nitin Nabin earlier this year.

What is coronary angiography Coronary angiography is a diagnostic test used to examine the blood vessels that supply the heart. It helps doctors identify whether the coronary arteries have become narrowed or blocked.

The procedure typically involves inserting a thin catheter through an artery in the wrist or groin. A contrast dye is then injected through the catheter, while X-ray imaging is used to visualise the coronary arteries and check for blockages.

Doctors may recommend coronary angiography when a patient has symptoms or test results that raise concerns about reduced blood flow to the heart. These can include chest pain or pressure, shortness of breath, abnormal ECG results or abnormal findings on a stress test.

Nadda's recent health policy engagements Nadda's hospitalisation comes shortly after he participated in a meeting with MPs from Jharkhand and Odisha on the Centre's tuberculosis elimination programme.

According to a Health Ministry statement cited by PTI, Nadda on Wednesday urged parliamentarians to work at the constituency and district levels to accelerate the TB Mukt Bharat campaign.

He asked MPs to engage with district collectors and healthcare facilities, review the availability and quality of TB services and support early diagnosis and treatment.

The interaction also reviewed the recently concluded 100-Day TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, whose second phase covered nearly 1.58 lakh high-risk villages and urban wards across India.

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What Nadda told Jharkhand and Odisha MPs More than 2.2 crore vulnerable people were screened, over seven lakh new TB cases were detected and 1.97 lakh asymptomatic TB cases were identified during the campaign, according to the ministry.

India recorded a 21% decline in TB incidence between 2015 and 2024, while its TB treatment success rate stood at 92%, the ministry said, citing the WHO Global TB Report 2025.