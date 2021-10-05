Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has been conferred a PhD degree from the Gujarat Institute of Development and Research.

Taking to Twitter, Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University where Mandaviya got his PhD degree wrote, "We are very happy to inform that our student and Union Minister Shri @mansukhmandviya has obtained PhD degree on 'Role of Gram Vidyapiths in Community Development and Future Challenges'. We hope that his study will strengthen rural higher education."

Mandaviya tagged the university on the microblogging site and said: "I thank the university, my guide and everyone who supported me in my research journey. This PhD journey has taken me from gross knowledge to subtle knowledge. This is a very important milestone in my life."

यूनिवर्सिटी, मेरे गाइड तथा मेरी शोधयात्रा में मेरा सहयोग देने वाले सभी का धन्यवाद करता हूँ।



यह PhD की यात्रा मुझे स्थूल ज्ञान से सूक्ष्म ज्ञान की तरफ ले गई है।

यह मेरे जीवन का बहुत महत्वपूर्ण माइलस्टोन है। https://t.co/8idcV9oVTU — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 5, 2021

Union Health Minister commenced his PhD education on December 18, 2017 and completed the same on October 01, 2021.

With agency inputs

