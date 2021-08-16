Thiruvananthapuram: A central team led by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya arrived in Kerala today to review the COVID-19 situation in the state. According to his itinerary, Mandaviya is expected to meet Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state Health Minister Veena George and other officials involved in COVID management in the state in the afternoon. Subsequently, he is scheduled to visit the Hindustan Latex Ltd (HLL) office in Thiruvananthapuram as well as the government medical college and hospital in the state capital before returning to Delhi later in the evening.

Minister @MansukhMandviya ji will visit Kerala today to take stock of the State's medical facilities and management.



📋 Take a look at his schedule for the same. pic.twitter.com/QJresIERpw — Office of Mansukh Mandaviya (@OfficeOf_MM) August 16, 2021

Mandaviya is accompanied by the Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other senior officials of the health ministry.

Kerala which is presently battling a surge in Covid-19 cases is accounting for more than half of the nation's daily fresh infection.

On Sunday, the state reported 18,582 new COVID-19 cases .

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus caseload mounted to 3,22,25,513 today with 32,937 fresh infections, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll climbed to 4,31,642 as 417 more people succumbed to COVID-19, the data updated at 8 am showed. There are 3,81,947 active cases in the country.

