Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Kerala to review Covid-19 situation

Thiruvananthapuram: A central team led by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya arrived in Kerala today to review the COVID-19 situation in the state. According to his itinerary, Mandaviya is expected to meet Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state Health Minister Veena George and other officials involved in COVID management in the state in the afternoon. Subsequently, he is scheduled to visit the Hindustan Latex Ltd (HLL) office in Thiruvananthapuram as well as the government medical college and hospital in the state capital before returning to Delhi later in the evening.