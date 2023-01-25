Union Health Minister to launch world's first made-in-India nasal Covid vaccine tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 06:57 PM IST
- The announcement came after the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech received the approval of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO)
India's vaccination program against the Covid-19 virus will get another boost on Thursday as the Union Minister for Health Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will launch 'iNCOVACC', which is the world's first made-in-India nasal vaccine. The announcement came after the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech received the approval of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for the use of heterologous booster doses of iNCOVACC.
