India's vaccination program against the Covid-19 virus will get another boost on Thursday as the Union Minister for Health Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will launch 'iNCOVACC', which is the world's first made-in-India nasal vaccine. The announcement came after the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech received the approval of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for the use of heterologous booster doses of iNCOVACC.

The nasal vaccine is expected to be available in Indian markets from February next week. Recently, the company has also announced using iNCOVACC (BBV154) as a booster dose against the Covid-19 virus.

"iNCOVACC® is a recombinant replication-deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion-stabilized SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. This vaccine candidate was evaluated in phases I, II, and III clinical trials with successful results. iNCOVACC® has been specifically formulated to allow intranasal delivery through nasal drops. The nasal delivery system has been designed and developed to be cost-effective in low- and middle-income countries." the statement for the company read.

The vaccine is priced at ₹800 for private markets while for the supplies to Union and State governments, Bharat Biotech has kept the price at ₹325. The nasal vaccine for now is not available on CoWin.

"We have achieved the goals we set for ourselves during this pandemic. We have developed COVAXIN® and iNCOVACC®, two COVID vaccines from two different platforms, with two different delivery systems. The vectored intranasal delivery platform gives us the capability for rapid product development, scale-up, easy and painless immunization during public health emergencies and pandemics. We thank the Ministry of Health, CDSCO, Dept of Biotechnology, Govt of India, Technology Development Board, and Washington University, St Louis, for their support and guidance," Dr. Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman said.

On the occasion, other senior delegates of the Union Government will also be present including senior ministers and officials.

iNCOVACC will be the first needleless examination to be given as booster dose.

(With inputs from ANI)