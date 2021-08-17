Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit Assam on Tuesday to review the COVID-19 situation in north-eastern states.

He will also review construction works at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Changsari.

Earlier, on Monday, Mandaviya visited Kerala to discuss the COVID-19 situation and assured the complete help from the Centre.

Assam reported 758 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,014 discharges, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases presently stand at 7,707 while the cumulative discharges mounted 5,66,101. The death toll due to COVID-19 has reached 5,502.

