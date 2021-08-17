Union Health Minister to visit Assam today to review Covid-19 situation

Union Health Minister to visit Assam today to review Covid-19 situation1 min read . 07:27 AM IST
He will also review construction works at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Changsari
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
He will also review construction works at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Changsari
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit Assam on Tuesday to review the COVID-19 situation in north-eastern states.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit Assam on Tuesday to review the COVID-19 situation in north-eastern states.
He will also review construction works at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Changsari.
He will also review construction works at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Changsari.
Earlier, on Monday, Mandaviya visited Kerala to discuss the COVID-19 situation and assured the complete help from the Centre.
Earlier, on Monday, Mandaviya visited Kerala to discuss the COVID-19 situation and assured the complete help from the Centre.
Assam reported 758 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,014 discharges, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases presently stand at 7,707 while the cumulative discharges mounted 5,66,101. The death toll due to COVID-19 has reached 5,502.
Assam reported 758 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,014 discharges, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases presently stand at 7,707 while the cumulative discharges mounted 5,66,101. The death toll due to COVID-19 has reached 5,502.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!