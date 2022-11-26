Union Health Ministry appoints Deepa Malik as Nikshay Mitra ambassador

She stressed that though the journey to complete recovery may take time, it is crucial to perceive health holistically, extending beyond the physical aspect to include mental well-being as well.
New Delhi: Union Health Ministry designated Padma Shri, Khel Ratna Arjuna Awardee and the President of the Paralympic Committee of India Deepa Malik as Nikshay Mitra ambassador in New Delhi today, November 26. It is an initiative under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.
In a statement, the health ministry said that Deepa Malik expressed her commitment to the TB Mukt Bharat (TB-free India) campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2018, when she participated in TB awareness activities at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Pavilion at the 41st India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.
She further extended her support to the campaign by becoming a Ni-Kshay Mitra, an initiative launched by President Droupadi Murmu which strives to provide aid to TB-afflicted patients on three levels of nutritional, additional diagnostic, and vocational support.
“She has adopted 5 TB patients herself as a Ni-Kshay Mitra and encouraged people to enrol in this scheme as well highlighting that if everyone participates in their capacity by disbanding stigma, spreading awareness and providing aid, India will conquer TB very soon," the ministry said.
Speaking about her support for the TB Mukt Bharat campaign, Deepa Malik recounted her story of becoming a TB survivor, she emphasized that while the treatment is physical, the first step of recovery commences with mental well-being, focusing on maintaining a positive mindset and rising above the stigma surrounding this condition.
